Last week Elon Musk unveiled Gertrude, a pig with Neuralink’s wireless device surgically implanted in its skull.

The demonstration showed the device picking up signals from the pig’s snout as it snuffled around its pen.

Neuralink’s device communicates with brain cells via 1,024 thin electrodes that penetrate the outer layer of the brain.

It uses Bluetooth to connect to an outside computing device or to other devices.

The FDA has given the device approval for ‘breakthrough device’ testing & the company has said it will focus on medical applications first.

Musk touched on other possibilities such as telepathy, gaming, downloading memories, and more in his presentation.

This content is brought to you by bits.ie