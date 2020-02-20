Facebook will not be launching its dating service in Ireland or Europe as planned as it failed to demonstrate it had performed a legally required assessment of privacy risk and give the Irish Data Protection Commission enough advanced warning.

The delay may mean that Facebook will have to make some changes to how the dating product functions in Europe if regulators are not satisfied with its compliance with EU laws.

Facebook first notified the DPC about the rollout of the dating feature in the EU on February 3rd.

It has been testing and slowly rolling out the service to different countries since mid-2019.

Image: Facebook