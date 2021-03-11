Facebook to launch smart glasses later this year

Facebook’s first pair of smart glasses is arriving this year and they may be connecting via your wrist.

A new post by Facebook Reality Labs imagines that AR glasses will work alongside a soft wristband that will measure hand and finger gestures, with haptic feedback.

Facebook looks like it’s breaking up its neural input advances into two waves and is planning to provide more details on that research next week.

It’s also promising details on “soft robotics research, comfortable, all-day wearable devices,” and work on haptic gloves later in the year.