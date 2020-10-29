Facebook is testing a new feature that encourages users to post and share news in social networks focused on small geographical areas.

‘Neighborhoods’ follows in the footsteps of another hyperlocal social network, Nextdoor, which was recently valued at $4-5 billion.

Users will be able to share limited information with their neighbours, and Facebook will use the data it collects to serve more relevant ads.

Facebook is taking on NextDoor with a NEW ‘Neighborhoods’ feature! 🏘🏡 h/t Leon Griggs / https://t.co/oHkIdU6nbC pic.twitter.com/OHYMW1ig9I — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) October 20, 2020

Speaking to Bloomberg, a Facebook spokesperson said: “More than ever, people are using Facebook to participate in their local communities. To help make it easier to do this, we are rolling out a limited test of Neighborhoods, a dedicated space within Facebook for people to connect with their neighbors.”

‘Neighbourhoods’ is currently being tested in Canada, and it will likely roll out more widely if the test is a success.

