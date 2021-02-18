Facebook is rumoured to be in the early stages of developing a Clubhouse clone.

The news comes just days after CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on a Clubhouse event as a guest. Facebook has cloned functionality from other social media sites before, so it is not surprising that it is now copying Clubhouse. Twitter is also working on its own version of the app.

Keeping with their developments, Facebook is also said to be working on a smartwatch that will work without a tethered smartphone.

Wearers will be able to use it to send messages with Facebook services over a cellular connection. It will have health features like options to track workouts and the ability to connect to services provided by companies like Peloton. Facebook aims to launch the smartwatch next year, with a second-generation planned for as soon as 2023.