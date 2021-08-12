Facebook has rolled out a new prayer request feature for groups.

Users can post prayer requests and other members of the group can press a button to indicate that they have prayed for the person.

The feature has been in testing since December in the US as part of an effort to support faith communities.

Religious leaders have mostly responded positively to the feature, but there are concerns with privacy and how Facebook will use the data.

Facebook says that advertisers aren’t able to use prayer posts to target ads