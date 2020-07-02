Facebook has shown off a new proof-of-concept virtual reality headset, and it has a completely different design than most other VR devices on the market today.

Instead of a bulky contraption that covers up the top half of your face and has to be strapped to your head, this proof-of-concept headset looks kind of like a pair of large sunglasses that can sit comfortably on your ears.

Yet Facebook is billing this new device as not a pair of augmented reality glasses, as common conceptions of AR devices go, but a legitimate VR product. They’re very thin, with a display thickness of less than 9mm, and Facebook claims they have a field of view that’s “comparable to today’s consumer VR products

The proof-of-concept glasses aren’t just thin for looks, though — they also apparently beam images into your eyes in a way that’s different than standard VR headsets on the market today.

These glasses are just a proof-of-concept, though, so it’s unclear if they’ll ever come to market.