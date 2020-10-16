Facebook Messenger is overhauling its logo and adding some new features.

The company is rolling out new chat themes, in addition to selfie stickers and a vanish mode, as part of its initiative to connect Facebook users with people on Instagram.

The icon ditches its solid blue for a blue-to-pink gradient, more in the style of Instagram & its new themes include “love and tie-dye” for wider customisation options.

Selfie stickers let users add icons to their pictures, while vanish mode disappears chats.

Cross-app communication with Instagram is also expected to roll out shortly.

