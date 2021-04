Sparked is a new video speed dating app from Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) Team.

During events, the app cycles people through speed video dates that last four minutes.

If the date goes well, the pair can schedule a longer meeting.

Users have to fill in questions when signing up that indicate that kindness is a major factor when qualifying for the app.

The NPE Team has launched many apps with little success, so it is unclear how committed Facebook will be to this project.