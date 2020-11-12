Eyes on Bitcoin as mystery $1 billion transfer carried out overnight

Bitcoin has been on a bit of an upwards trajectory as of late with investors seeing decent gains in recent weeks.

This has brought a lot of eyes on the fact that almost 70,000 bitcoins, worth around a billion dollars, were moved for the first time in seven years late on Tuesday night for less than a $12 fee.

The funds can be traced back to the Silk Road marketplace using blockchain analysis.

The marketplace which offered illicit goods & services was shut down in 2013 and the funds had lain dormant since.

Its founder Ross Ulbricht is serving a double life sentence plus forty years without the possibility of parole.

It is unclear who moved the money, but it is unlikely the transaction was conducted from prison.

