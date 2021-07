Engineers in Japan have broken the record for the world’s fastest internet speed.

The team transferred data at 319 Terabits per second on a line of fibers more than 1,864 miles long.

It was accomplished with fiber-optic infrastructure that already exists, with a few modifications.

Integrating the method into existing systems would be far simpler than using other experimental internet-speed boosting technologies.

