Elon Musk unveiled a humanoid robot called the Tesla Bot at the end of Tesla’s AI Day presentation last week.

The robot will be controlled by Tesla’s Full Self-Driving computer. It will be 5-foot-8 tall and weigh 125 pounds.

The robot will be designed to help people complete dangerous, repetitive, or boring tasks. It can be easily overpowered or outrun.

Join us to build the future of AI → https://t.co/Gdd4MNet6q pic.twitter.com/86cXMVnJ59 — Tesla (@Tesla) August 20, 2021

A prototype of the bot will likely be ready by next year.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Imagineering team’s newest robotic initiative is about building extreme Marvel and Star Wars characters such as The Incredible Hulk and Yoda.

Project Kiwi aims to create advanced robotics to bring characters that humans can’t believably play to life. Robots won’t replace cast members, but park guests will soon be able to see non-human characters walking around.

Some characters will be combinations of humans with animatronics. While iconic attractions will probably stay, their old animatronics will likely be replaced with more believable and mobile ones in the future