Elon Musk bought a ticket to space from Virgin Galactic before Richard Branson’s flight on Sunday.

Virgin Galactic has already sold around 600 tickets for SpaceShipTwo.

Musk is friends with Branson & they were pictured hanging out together the morning before the latter took his trip into space.

There are no words to describe the feeling. This is space travel. This is a dream turned reality https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX @VirginGalactic #Unity22 pic.twitter.com/moDvnFfXri — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 12, 2021

Buying the ticket has been seen as a friendly endorsement of Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane however it is not confirmed if Musk will actually take the trip or not.

His company SpaceX has its first astronaut mission in September & it will be a longer trip into orbit than Branson’s.