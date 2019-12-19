Denon DJ has announced an industry first for DJ gear.

Starting today, a new software update allows its Prime 4 standalone player and its SC5000 and SC5000M media players to directly connect to the internet via Ethernet or built-in Wi-Fi.

The feature was first beta tested a few months ago, but is now available for all and allows Denon’s devices to play music straight from streaming services.

The company’s first partner is Tidal, and it plans to integrate SoundCloud, Beatport, and Beatsource early next year. This rollout means a DJ could show up to a club with Denon gear and play from Tidal’s entire catalogue without having to bring any additional hardware.