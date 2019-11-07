China has been testing surveillance systems aimed at detecting people’s emotions.

The goal is to eventually be able to predict crimes using machine learning.

Companies that have jumped at the opportunity to join the effort were promptly added to the US trade blacklist. Emotion recognition technology has been deployed in Xinjiang, a region known to be home to over one million Muslims that are being held in internment camps.

Experts say that current emotion recognition technology doesn’t work and that creating a working emotion recognition system would be difficult, if not impossible.

Companies such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon openly admit to the rudimentary abilities of their facial recognition systems.

China has also been testing gait-recognition systems, a social credit system, and an app that maps and publicly shames ‘deadbeat debtors’.

Image: Image by Pexels from Pixabay