Bill Gates has ordered the world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht for around $644 million.

The Aqua ship will be a 110meter luxury vessel featuring an infinity pool, helipad, spa, and gym.

It will be completely powered by liquid hydrogen, which means that it will generate water as a byproduct of the electricity that powers the ship.

A diesel back-up will be on the boat as hydrogen refuelling stations are scarce.

The boat will be able to accommodate 14 guests and 31 crew members. It is unlikely to set sail until 2024.

Gates regularly rents superyachts but has not previously owned one. He has a strong interest in alternative fuels and has pledged to donate most of his $118 billion fortune to good causes.

