Awesome new Netflix feature now available to all users

Play Something is a new feature for Netflix that automatically suggests new shows and movies.

It shows algorithmically curated content based on profile history.

The feature has been in testing for months under a variety of names & it is now available for all users.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also unveiled a virtual streamer this week as the host of a weekly show on the company’s YouTube channel.

N-ko Mei Kurono is a sheep-human lifeform. Virtual YouTubers (Vtubers) are animated hosts who are usually operated by a single human using motion capture software to transform them into a cartoony character on-screen.

Netflix is using its Vtuber to promote its anime offerings & it plans to launch 40 anime series in 2021.