Envisics has developed a headset-free, in-car holographic system that can give drivers an augmented reality heads-up display.

One of the biggest challenges for makers of AR headsets is people moving their heads, which is less of a problem in cars.

Envisics’ Retina-grade displays can produce sharp and clear images three to four times the resolution of the human eye.

Its first-generation displays are already available in current Jaguar Land Rovers.

