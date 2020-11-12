Apple announced new versions of the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the Mac mini at its ‘One More Thing’ live stream.

The new hardware will use Apple’s new M1 chip, which features an octa-core processor containing the fastest CPU cores of any processor ever made and the best performance per watt of any CPU in its class on the market.

Apple’s M1 chip is a super tightly integrated SOC 8 cores

(4 high performance, 4 high efficiency) And this performance per watt graph is kinda nuts pic.twitter.com/TxbkILxJx6 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 10, 2020

It also has an eight-core integrated graphics processing unit.

It was also announced that macOS Big Sur will launch today!

Image: Apple 2021 Macbook Air

