A new research note has been released that says that Apple’s 2021 flagship iPhone will be a completely wireless device.

This change will have a large impact across the tech industry, with everything from charging cable companies to headphone manufacturers being impacted.

While this change is far from being confirmed, the source has a good reputation for predicting Apple’s plans & has predicted that Apple will release five new phones in 2020, including the iPhone SE2.

In the Autumn, Apple is set to release four OLED iPhones, all of which will have 5G. The lineup will include four different sized phones, with a smaller 5.4-inch sized phone rumoured to be released.