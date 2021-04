Apple said to be working on video call product

Apple is developing a new TV accessory that combines the Apple TV with a HomePod speaker and camera for video calls.

The accessory will offer access to games and video streaming services with voice assistant controls.

Its speakers will likely be an upgrade over those found in most TV sets.

The device’s camera will let it make video calls, similar to a Facebook Portal TV.

Apple is also working on a smart display that will combine the features of an iPad and HomePod.