Apple rumored to be testing foldable iPhone prototypes

Apple recently completed tests for two different folding iPhone designs at the Foxconn factory in China.

The first model was a dual-screen model, with two separate display panels connected by a hinge.

Despite being two separate panels, the screen looks fairly continuous and seamless.

The second prototype was a clamshell foldable, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Apple ordered a large number of Samsung foldable mobile phone displays for testing purposes in 2020.

Now that the testing has been completed, Apple will decide which design to continue development with.

Even if Apple decides to build a folding phone it’s unlikely you’ll be able to buy one until 2022.

