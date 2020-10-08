Apple hint at 5G event for next week

Apple has sent out invitations for its ‘Hi, Speed’ event on October 13th.

The tagline is a clear reference at 5G connectivity and the A14 processor for the iPhone 12.

A variety of reports suggest that 5G will be available for the entire iPhone 12 lineup.

The rings displayed on the invite may be referencing one of several new possible products, including a smaller HomePod with Siri control, Apple’s AirTag item trackers, or the new AirPods Studio over-ear headphones.

The event may include news about the Apple Silicon transition for the Mac lineup, but those announcements might be delayed until sometime in November.

