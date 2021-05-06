Apple expected to launch foldable iPhone by 2023

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple plans to launch an 8-inch foldable iPhone by 2023.

The phone will use QHD+ flexible OLEDs from Samsung Display, DDI display controllers from Samsung Foundry, and silver nanowire tech supplied by TPK.

Many other companies are expected to launch new foldable phones in late 2021 or early 2022.

We can see 8 Foldable iPhone inthe 2023 ✅

Apple may however drop the project if foldable phones don’t become popular.