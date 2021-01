Apple & Hyundai reportedly team up; electric car deal could be announced as early as March

It’s been reported that Hyundai Motors and Apple are planning to sign a partnership deal on autonomous electric cars by March.

The companies will either build the cars at Kia Motors’ factory in Georgia in the US or will invest jointly in a new factory.

They plan to produce 100,000 vehicles by around 2024.

A beta version of Apple’s car might be released to public eyes next year however both companies have declined to comment on the rumours as of yet.