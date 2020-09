Apple has announced a new virtual fitness service, a subscription service called Apple One, and a new lineup of Apple Watches and iPads.

The Apple Watch Series 6 can measure blood-oxygen saturation and features the new Apple S6 processor.

At a lower price, the Apple Watch SE offers an S5 processor and has an accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter, and fall detection.

New iPhones, however, were not announced.

