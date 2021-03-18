Apple fans – a set of renders claiming to showcase the design of the next generation of AirPods has been leaked from a supplier.

They appear to have a shorter stem and a smaller charging case.

New AirPods 3 renders depict likely final design https://t.co/hzDoal5J7c pic.twitter.com/EzMpZ8SA4l — AppleTrack (@appltrack) March 10, 2021

The images were shared by an account on Twitter that has shared accurate information in the past.

Apple is planning to hold an event on March 23rd that will headline AirTags, new iPad models, and possibly the new AirPods

Photo by Andy Kuzma from Pexels