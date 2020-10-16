Android phones can now notify you when they detect certain sounds

Android phones can now notify you when they detect certain sounds, which could notify people who are deaf or hard of hearing about important sounds nearby.

If you turn on the feature, called Sound Notifications, you can have your Android phone inform you about some sounds via a push notification, a flash from your camera light, or by making your phone vibrate.

Other devices support Sound Notifications as well, including Wear OS devices, which can send Sound Notifications via text notifications with vibrations. And they work entirely offline, according to Google.

Google says Sound Notifications can listen for ten different noises:

Smoke and fire alarms

Sirens

Shouting

Baby sounds

Doorbell ringing

Knocking

Dog barking

Appliance beeping

Water running

Landline phone ringing

Sound Notifications are already installed on Pixel phones and “select other Android phones” and can be turned on from the accessibility menu in settings, according to Google.

Photo by Noah Erickson from Pexels

This content is brought to you by bits.ie