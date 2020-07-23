American Airlines has announced that it’s been working on making the check-in process completely touchless, even for passengers who have to check bags.

However, the company continues to book passengers into middle seats, so it’s ultimately a small gesture that only slightly reduces the chance of exposure to COVID-19.

Passengers flying with American Airlines will have to set the number of bags they’re bringing ahead of time on the company’s app or website.

Then when they show up at the airport, they just scan their mobile boarding pass at the kiosk to instantly print it.