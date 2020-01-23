Amazon wants you to pay for stuff with your hands

Amazon is developing a technology that will allow customers to connect their credit card information to their hands, allowing them to purchase items with their palms.

The company has been working with Visa to test out its terminals and is in talks with Mastercard, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Synchrony Financial.

It has major plans to expand its Amazon Go stores, where shoppers will be able to purchase items without cashiers or a checkout.

Amazon will also continue to expand its Amazon Pay voice payment service.

The data collected from payment terminals will be used to study consumers’ spending habits.

Image:Image by cm_dasilva from Pixabay