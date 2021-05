Amazon has reportedly offered $9 billion to purchase MGM, the film giant that owns a historic catalogue of films, an array of production and distribution companies, and the content network Epix.

MGM has been up for sale since December 2020.

It has a library of 4,000 films and 17,000 hours of TV.

The James Bond franchise, one of the most valuable film franchises ever made, will be part of the deal.