Amazon Pharmacy has launched in the US.

The service will allow customers to order prescription medications for home delivery, with free delivery for Amazon Prime members.

Amazon has been trying to enter into the $300 billion pharmacy market for several years, acquiring PillPack in 2018 for its pharmacy software, fulfilment centres, and relationship with health plans.

Amazon Pharmacy will accept most forms of insurance and it has tools to verify physician orders to detect fraud.

Some personal information will be collected as it is required by law to provide pharmacy care.

Amazon will not deliver Schedule II controlled medications and it won’t be offering vitamins and supplements through the service.

Pharmacy data will be kept separate from other data that Amazon collects.

This content is brought to you by bits.ie