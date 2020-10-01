Amazon has announced a new cloud gaming platform called Luna.

News of the service has been rumoured since last year.

It will be initially available on PC, Mac, Fire TV, and via web apps.

Users in the US can request early access, with an introductory price of $5.99 a month. A European rollout is expected later in the year.

The service offers subscribers the ability to play Luna Plus channel games on two devices simultaneously.

It’s been confirmed 4K/60fps resolution will be available for select titles.

Luna will also feature Twitch integration for streamers. Amazon has also announced its own Alexa-enabled Luna Controller which will cost $49.99 & over 100 titles will be available at launch, as for gaming content, Amazon has partnered with gaming giant Ubisoft.

