Nanotech tattoos have been developed over the past few years.

They can signal changes in a person’s biochemistry, warn wearers of radiation exposure, or detect the presence of UV light.

A tattoo that warns users to wear skin protection if there is too much UV light uses a UV-activated dye inside of a plastic nanocapsule.

The nanocapsule is required to keep the body from cleaning out the ink.

After they are applied, the tattoos are invisible until they are exposed to UV rays, at which point they turn blue.

The scientists are also working on temperature-sensitive inks to use as thermometers.

Wearable temporary electronic tattoos can be used for sensing electrophysiological signals as well as for controlling mobile devices.

They are much less permanent than traditional tattoos, but they can use battery-powered electronics.

Little is known about the safety of these tattoo inks however as they are not yet regulated by any governing body & more research is needed to understand the long-term effects of implants in the skin.

This content is brought to you by bits.ie