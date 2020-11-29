After a rollercoaster of emotions on Friday night’s The Late Late Toy Show, one little boy stole everyone’s hearts – six-year-old Adam King from Cork.

Adam is obsessed with space and told host Ryan Tubridy about his dream job of working alongside Nasa.

Pic: Andres Poveda Photography.

Due to Adam’s brittle bones, he can’t become an astronaut, but instead he has his eyes sent on becoming “Capsule Communicator” aka a CAPCOM.

He explained to Ryan that their job is to communicate directly with the crew on a space flight.

The entire internet sent their love towards Adam, and he even got the attention of two major links to his dream job – Astronaut Chris Hadfield and the Irish Embassy in the US.

Adam – I’ve been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights. We should talk space together. Take care, be good – Chris@RTELateLateShow https://t.co/XacYA9ncKT — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) November 28, 2020

Per aspera ad Astra, Adam. Keep looking to the stars young man. In the meantime, we'll reach out to our friends @NASA & see if they can't help bring your dreams a little closer. pic.twitter.com/DqRZwdziDQ — Embassy of Ireland USA (@IrelandEmbUSA) November 27, 2020

If that wasn’t enough – the international space station themselves even reached out to the six year old from Cork!

🌟 Adam’s kind heart and adventurous spirit inspires us. There’s space for everybody at NASA, and we can’t wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers. We’ll be here when he’s ready. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/WJCzue9O13 — NASA (@NASA) November 28, 2020