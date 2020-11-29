After a rollercoaster of emotions on Friday night’s The Late Late Toy Show, one little boy stole everyone’s hearts – six-year-old Adam King from Cork. 

Adam is obsessed with space and told host Ryan Tubridy about his dream job of working alongside Nasa. 

Due to Adam’s brittle bones, he can’t become an astronaut, but instead he has his eyes sent on becoming “Capsule Communicator” aka a CAPCOM.


He explained to Ryan that their job is to communicate directly with the crew on a space flight.

The entire internet sent their love towards Adam, and he even got the attention of two major links to his dream job – Astronaut Chris Hadfield and the Irish Embassy in the US.

If that wasn’t enough – the international space station themselves even reached out to the six year old from Cork!

 

