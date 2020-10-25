Olympian boxer Nicola Adams and dancing partner Katya Jones made history last night as they as became the first same-sex Strictly Come Dancing couple.

The pair took to the floor, dancing the quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald , clearly impressing the judges as they scored an impressive 21 points out of 30.

During Saturday’s programme, Jones said: “I think the beauty of this partnership is it’s never been done before on Strictly so basically we are free to do what we want, there’s no real rules.”

History was made last night when Olympian Boxer Nicola Adams danced with Katya Jones as Strictly Come Dancing’s first same sex couple. It was fabulous. Representation is so so important for all the children watching. You can’t be what you can’t see. #BHM2020 pic.twitter.com/tNkxaRKJNK — CrisMcG (@RiversideCris) October 25, 2020

Thank you so SO much to the BBC and Strictly

Nicola Adams has partnered with Katia Jones in the first ever same sex partnership on the show

I'm so happy, so overwhelmed, I'm nearly in tears

Just.. thank you for the bottom of my heart 🏳️‍🌈❤🏳️‍🌈❤🏳️‍🌈❤🏳️‍🌈❤🏳️‍🌈❤#StrictlyComeDancing — excelsior 🌹 (@megsens) October 17, 2020

I was a wee bit emotional watching Nicola @NicolaAdamsOBE & Katya @Mrs_katjones on #Strictly it’s been a long time coming. 💃🏾💃🏽 — Wendy WooWoo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🟥🍒 (@giolla_nic) October 25, 2020