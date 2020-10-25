Olympian boxer Nicola Adams and dancing partner Katya Jones made history last night as they as became the first same-sex Strictly Come Dancing couple.

The pair took to the floor, dancing the quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald , clearly impressing the judges as they scored an impressive 21 points out of 30.

During Saturday’s programme, Jones said: “I think the beauty of this partnership is it’s never been done before on Strictly so basically we are free to do what we want, there’s no real rules.”


 

Share it: