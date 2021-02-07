James Corden has been spotted hanging out and filming with Prince Harry across the pond.

It seems to be a secret project as they were joined camera crew.

Prince Harry and James have been friends for years, with James attending the wedding of the couple back in 2018.

The Duke of Sussex has been living in California with his other half Meghan Markle alongside their son Archie since last March.

TMZ published images and a video of the two on top of a double decker bus.

Prince Harry Rolling and Recording with James Corden in Hollywood https://t.co/VhWGdeHgTU — TMZ (@TMZ) February 7, 2021

Guess we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled…