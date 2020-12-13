Maura Higgins loses £10,000 for one gameshow player after telling them the incorrect answer.

Higgins appeared on Michael McIntyre’s new game show The Wheel, which sees three players attempt to win a £42k jackpot with the help of 7 celebrities, each supposedly ‘experts’ in different categories.

When the question regarding Ireland came up, it was Higgins who was representing that topic.

“Geographically speaking, from which of these Irish counties would it be most accurate to say It’s a long way to Tipperary – Limerick, Donegal, Cork or Dublin?”

Initially Higgins believed (the correct answer of) Donegal was right stating “Donegal I think, Donegal is up north, I would say Donegal is the furthest I think.”

Had the correct answer the first time but the pressure got to me….the end!! #thewheel — Maura Higgins (@MauraHiggins) December 13, 2020

As time was ticking, the 30 year old started doubting herself, “I am between Donegal and Cork…This is pressure! But I also think Cork is the furthest… Oh, this is so hard!”

As a result, the contestant lost out on £10,000.