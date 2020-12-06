Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing from the iconic TV show Friends has revealed he is selling Friends-themed merch to raise funds for charity.

Perry announced the news by posed with a banana, revealing the collection will be available for two weeks.

What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Banana not included. Available at: https://t.co/dYExcFrkNb pic.twitter.com/9Gp2qU1viJ — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) December 4, 2020

The 51-year-old stated that funds will be given to the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 relief effort.

If you wanna get your hands on the merch, there is a selection of items available including hoodies, T-shirts, mugs and baseball caps.