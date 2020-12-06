Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing from the iconic TV show Friends has revealed he is selling Friends-themed merch to raise funds for charity.

Perry announced the news by posed with a banana, revealing the collection will be available for two weeks.

The 51-year-old stated that funds will be given to the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 relief effort.


If you wanna get your hands on the merch, there is a selection of  items available including hoodies, T-shirts, mugs and baseball caps.

