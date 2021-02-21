Irish pop group Six are planning to reunite to mark the 20th anniversary of Popstars.

According to the Irish Sun, a production company under the name ShinAwil have pitched a one-off special to the national broadcaster RTÉ.

Six was formed on the Irish version of Popstars in 2002, including bandmates Sarah Keating, Sinead Sheppard, Emma O’Driscoll, Kyle Anderson, Liam McKenna and Andy Orr.

The band released a number of singles, including ‘There’s a Whole Lotta Lovin’ Going On’, before going their separate ways in 2003.

ShinAwil boss Larry Bass said: “We believe there would be a huge appetite for this. It would be great fun to sit down with the six members of the group and all the people and judges who were involved with Popstars and look back.”

“We pitched it to RTE and we would love to do a show like this. I’m very personally attached to Popstars because it was one of the first big shows I worked on. It’s hard to believe it will be 20 years next year.”

Eurovision Star and former Popstars judge Linda Martin gave her approval of the idea, stating it is a “wonderful idea”.

Martin went on to say: “I think RTE would jump at this show. I think it would be a wonderful idea to make it. I bet Louis (Walsh) would be up for it too. It was the first of its kind.”

“People forget back then we didn’t have X Factor or Britain’s Got Talent or Ireland’s Got Talent.”

IMAGE – VIPIRELAND.COM