May 2020, the Eurovision was supposed to take place in Rotterdam, but due to the worldwide pandemic was called off.

One particular entry blew up all over the world – namely, Iceland’s Daoi Freyr with his hit Think About Things.

A few months later Netflix released Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, which starred Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as a pair of Icelandic singers – encouraging more attention towards Freyr and his entry. Celebrities such as James Corden, Jennifer Garner, Russell Crowe and Pink were obsessed.

Speaking of his success – Freyr acknowledged that “…Think About Things has changed my life. I never thought the song would ever go as far as it has and I am so grateful for all the opportunities it has lead to. Thank you all so much for listening.”

Fans were disappointed not to see Freyr represent Iceland this year but… he has since taken to social media to announce it’s not the last of him.

Eurovision 2021!

⁰I’m coming back next year and Gagnamagnið is joining me!

So I guess I’m writing another Eurovision song.

Also closing the Think About Things chapter of my life with some remixes released today:https://t.co/SZ6X8IY1ub

Thank you for all the support! pic.twitter.com/ovbxqCjfTp — Daði Freyr 🥑 (@dadimakesmusic) October 23, 2020

“These remixes mark the end of a crazy time in my life but at the same time I am getting ready for a crazier chapter.

“This is not the end of my Eurovision journey because I am coming back in 2021 and so is Gagnamagnid.”