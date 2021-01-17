The brand new series of Dancing on Ice hits our screens tonight.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present the show. Joining them will be the panel of experts: Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

Contestants have been named including Reality TV star Billie Shephard, Model Rebekah Vardy, Presenter Myleene Klass not to mention Capital Radio Presenter Sonny Jay.

Unfortunately one contestant may be delayed in taking to the ice.

West End Star Denise van Outen faced a serious injury in rehearsals earlier this week and it resulted in her being rushed to hospital.

Speaking to The Sun On Sunday, the 46-year-old explained: “I was rehearsing with Matt, hit my toe pick and went flying.

"Straightaway I knew I'd done something. I just thought: 'Please don't let it be a break.'" "The on-site medics and physio checked me over immediately and my shoulder was quickly iced. Ultimately I had to have a trip to hospital where I was told I had a partial dislocation and tendon damage. "It's really affected my ability to move my left arm. It's touch and go as to whether I can skate tonight," she confessed. "I'm working on recovering and hoping and praying I can do my routine. We are taking it hour by hour, I'm resting as much as I can and hoping for the best." "I'm having ongoing physio and I'm determined that nothing is going to keep me from getting on the ice. I've got everything crossed that I can heal enough. "I'm so proud of the routine we've worked on and I just really want to put on a good show. We've had to make some changes to not put any additional strain on my shoulder. "Matt has been brilliant and he's taking good care of me. We're working so hard to put on an amazing show tonight."

