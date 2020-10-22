Daisy Edgar Jones, who is best known for her role as Marianne Sheridan in Normal People is set to star in the movie adaptation of another best-selling book – Where The Crawdads Sing.

Edgar-Jones has landed the lead role as Kya in Delia Owens’ New York Times bestselling novel.

The movie will centre around a woman (Edgar-Jones) who is abandoned by her family and forced to raise herself in the marshlands on the outskirts of a small US town.

Released in 2019, the novel was an instant bestseller around the globe.

The film will be directed by Olivia Newman, from a screenplay written by Oscar-nominated scribe Lucy Alibar. It will be produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine along with 3000 Pictures.

Sharing the news of her new role to Instagram, Daisy wrote: “I can’t actually believe this?!”