The reigning champion of the Le Mans 24 Hours has been speaking exclusively on SportsBeat Xtra this week, as he faces into another huge challenge this weekend.

Charlie Eastwood became the first Irishman to win the world’s most prestigious endurance race in a decade last summer, when his TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GT3 took the Pro-Am title, crossing the line with its sister team after 1440 minutes of gruelling racing.

It capped off a superb season for the team, who should have added an FIA World Endurance Championship to their record, having won in Fuji, Shanghai and the Circuit of the Americas before their triumph in the 88th edition of France’s most famous GT race – only for late mechanical trouble in the final round at Bahrian robbing the Turkish-based team a first-placed trophy for the 2019-20 14-month ‘superseason’.

It was a disappointing end to a fantastic season, which doesn’t get going again until the 12 hours of Sebring in March.

However, this weekend the Northern Irish driver finds himself in Florida regardless, as flying the only tricolour at the Rolex 24 – the most prestigious Sportscar race in America, which sees vehicles across three classes take on three sides of the famous oval, as well as a specially designed road track in the infield.

And with last season’s disappointment well behind him, Eastwood says on reflection, the Le Mans win was the pinnacle.

“When you say to people ‘I race in the World Endurance Championship’ it means very little, but when you say to people ‘Have you heard of Le Mans?’ it means something to people.

“When you look back on it, winning Le Mans will be with me for the rest of my life.”

That was 25 year-old Eastwood’s third consecutive Le Mans, having not finished his first in 2018 – however, the experience of the hugely popular race stood out to the Belfast-born Aston Martin factory driver on his arrival to the famous French circuit.

“I actually remember when I went there in the first year, and they send out the drivers schedule – and there was an autograph session on the Tuesday.

“And I remember just saying to the guys being ‘I just arrived yesterday, so who else is actually going to be here, five days before this event actually starts?!’

I’ve never signed as many autographs in my life! And people make such a big week of it, even when you drive around it’s a whole carnival, and then when you actually do the parade on the Friday through the town, it’s like nothing you’ve ever experienced before as a race driver.

“I was fortunate enough to start the race when crowds were allowed, and it’s the first time in my life I’ve heard the sound of the crowd over the engine.

“And as you lead up to the start of the race, it’s just goosebumps. You nearly have to slap yourself out of it and remind yourself you’ve a job to do, and that you’re (going to be travelling at) 200 miles per hour in 10 seconds’ time.”

Eastwood and his TF Sport side will be racing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona this evening from 8.30pm Irish time (3.30pm ET).