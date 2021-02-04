Students comepting in elite level sports and attending the Waterford Institute of Technology are being reminded that applications for their WIT Vikings Sports Scholarship are again open for the coming academic year 2021/2022.

Every academic year, WIT provides up to 60 Sports Scholarship Awards distributed between three awarding categories which reflect the sporting level a student is competing at within their sporting discipline: UPMC Elite, Sport Scholarship and Emerging Talent. A further number of scholarships are part or fully funded by external bodies.

And it’s not just for the mainstream sports either, this year’s recipients are across 20 sports, including Boxing, Duathlon, Handball, Karate, Kickboxing, Rowing, Surf Lifesaving and Surfing.

The Sports Scholarship Programme at WIT offers an athlete-led development programme aimed at supporting the overall development of high performance athletes in a wide range of sports. The programme gives talented athletes the opportunity to develop their sporting and academic career by offering a network of support services and expertise which is tailored around the specific needs of each individual athlete.

WIT Viking Sports manager Jack Lyons will appear on this week’s SportsBeat Xtra to speak about the programme, which has nurtured such talent as Irish sprinter Phil Healy, who says the Scholarship has given her huge support on her ongoing Olympic journey.

“The scholarship programme has been absolutely super to me, and definitely one of the most established across Ireland with the support, facilities and services offered to the athlete,” she says.

Students can apply by visiting wit.ie/vikingsportscholarship

Image: Sprinter Phil Healy is a current recipient of the Scholarship