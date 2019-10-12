Ken Cottrell and Mark Murphy are our Beat South East Sports Star of the Month, after guiding Ireland to European Championship glory in Germany.

All the sweeter for Glenmore native Cottrell, who captained his country at his debut championships.

“All three games were crammed into the one day, so it was a tough old slog.

“We faced Germany in the final which was an awful tough game. I think there was just six or seven aces between the three games so it came down to the wire.

“It was great because the women’s side won as well, so all the Irish together, but we couldn’t celebrate until after the individuals competition the following day.”

He was speaking on this week’s Sportsbeat Roundup, along with Ryan Delaney, who talked about life at Wimbledon, and his ambitions to one day play for Ireland.

Clonmel Rowing Club captain Pat Kinsella chats to us ahead on the occasion of their 150th anniversary.

And we head to Stoneyford, County Kilkenny, to talk to one of Ireland’s newest athletics clubs, Kings River.