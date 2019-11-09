There’s set to be an exodus from Rathgormack/Clonea tomorrow, as the Village play in their first provincial football tie in 20 years.
A sea of green and red spilled out onto the pitch at Fraher Field as the outfit from the north of the county captured their first county title since 1999, beating Ballinacourty by a goal last month.
A trip to Clare is the reward, to face St Joseph’s of Milltown Malbay, who beat last year’s county champions The Nire on their way to the Munster final in 2018.
For Power, however, bring the county’s representatives doesn’t enter their thought pattern ahead of the game.
“Nothing changes for us, it’s just another game of football. We’re going to go out and enjoy it, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity of measuring ourselves up against a team we don’t know much about and we haven’t played before.
“We hope to get a big following. It’s not just Rathgormack but Clonea and the whole community. I refer to it as a community and not a village, because that’s what we are.”
Full time celebrations… @rathgormackgaa win the County Senior Football Championship after 20 years🏆 pic.twitter.com/ydOacxs7mj
— Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) October 20, 2019
“It would be fantastic to be back on the field next week and continue to improve, and grow, and have some fun along the way.”
Elsewhere we chat to this month’s Beat South-East Sports Star of the Month award winners, Waterford FC’s U19 side.
Gary Hunt’s side won the U19 national league, having missed out so narrowly on the 17s title last year.
And we hear from one of the region’s brightest motorsport talents, as Shane Kenneally gears himself up after his second consecutive Billy Coleman award nomination.