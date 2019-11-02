Having had their league title stripped by Peamount United, and losing a League Cup final to Shelbourne, 2019 hasn’t been to the usual top standard of years for Wexford Youths.

However, this weekend represents an opportunity to finish on a high, and perhaps extract some revenge on Peamount United, who breezed to Women’s National League success.

Wexford captain Kylie Murphy has seen it all before, good and bad, and was honest in her appraisal speaking to Sportsbeat Roundup this week.

“Having lost out on two trophies already this season, for me, personally, it’s not good enough.

“We set the bar, a long time ago, very high for ourselves, and we’ve succeeded a lot of the way, but unfortunately this year wasn’t good enough, and we’ll be hoping on Sunday to put a serious performance, that maybe it might be not such a bad end to a not so good year.

“I feel very lucky to lead this group of girls out, they’re an incredible bunch and so easy to lead.”

Keeping with the Wexford theme, our reporter Sinéad Kehoe spoke to newly crowned All Star Diarmuid O’Keeffe, after his St Anne’s went to by two points to St Martin’s in last week’s county final.

And we also get the thoughts of former Cats Camogie manager Ann Downey, ahead of a huge Leinster clash between St Martin’s and Kilkenny’s Dicksboro.

You can listen by clicking below.