A leading local football journalist says he fears for the future of Waterford FC.

The coronavirus pandemic has badly affected League of Ireland clubs, who depend on gate receipts to make up the majority of their income.

However, with games off since March, and recent reports that this year’s campaign will be reduced to an ‘opt-in’ mini-league behind closed doors – with no threat of relegation for teams who don’t participate – it leaves clubs in a difficult situation.

At the start of the season there were fears around the city that Blues owner Lee Power would be pulling out ahead of the 2021 season, put to bed by a statement from Power earlier in the year.

However, Power’s involvement in the club has again been up for question, with rumours that manager Alan Reynolds is leaving to take a role as Assistant Manager with Dundalk.

Reynolds said those who were making the connection were ‘jumping to conclusions’, but wouldn’t comment further.

Neither would Waterford FC, who were contacted for comment following the interview.

“You can’t paint over the cracks, here, and I’m 99.9% convinced that Waterford FC have played their last game under the ownership of Lee Power.

“You’ve really got to ask yourself, ‘who’s going to come in?’ It is worrying, you know?”

You can hear Adrian’s fascinating – and worrying – interview from this week’s Sportsbeat Xtra in full by clicking the link below.