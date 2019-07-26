Wexford Youths players Rianna Jarrett and Lauren Dwyer will be heading across the pond next week, as part of the Ireland Women’s side that face the newly crowned World Cup Champions United States in California.

The squad travels to the West Coast on Monday, July 29, with former Head Coach Colin Bell’s assistant Tom O’Connor taking charge.

“It has been a quick turnaround, but the offer to play the World Cup winners at the Rose Bowl was one the association couldn’t turn down” said O’Connor. “It will be a fantastic opportunity for the players. It’s set to be a great experience for them and one where they can test themselves against the best in the world.”

The tie, which takes place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, will be the USA’s first game since defeating the Netherlands to win the World Cup in early July.

There are five changes to the squad that faced Italy in April, with Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Campbell ruled out due to club commitments.

The Só Hotels Women’s National League has a strong representation in the line-up, with eight of the squad playing at home.

Meanwhile FAI High Performance Director Ruud Dokter promised that the association will be appointing a new manager in the near future.

“We are in the process of appointing a new manager, which we intend to do very soon. We want to have the new manager in position before the European Championship qualifier in September.”

A full interview with Carlow native Dwyer will be on this Saturday’s SportsBeat.

Republic of Ireland WNT squad v USA

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Eabha O’Mahony (Cork City), Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Lauren Dwyer (Wexford Youths),

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Kildrum Tigers), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (Peamount United), Jess Gargan (Shelbourne), Claire Walsh (Peamount United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FC Köln), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Heather Payne (Florida State University).